Dutch entrepreneur seeks to build ship recycling plant in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia looks set to offer the world a new ship recycling destination.

Wreckdock has just been launched as a new company and is seeking investors to come onboard a green ship recycling plant in Saudi Arabia which will feature four drydocks and eight quays, capable of dismantling any ship within a fortnight.

The company’s recycling aim is to focus on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers.

Wreckdock aims to dismantle and recycle 48 to 52 end-of-life vessels annually according to founder and CEO Erwin Jager, a Dutch entrepreneur who has lived in Dubai for many years and runs a hotel management business among other investments.