Middle EastShipyards

Dutch entrepreneur seeks to build ship recycling plant in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 10, 2023
1 1,554 1 minute read
Wreckdock

Saudi Arabia looks set to offer the world a new ship recycling destination.

Wreckdock has just been launched as a new company and is seeking investors to come onboard a green ship recycling plant in Saudi Arabia which will feature four drydocks and eight quays, capable of dismantling any ship within a fortnight.

The company’s recycling aim is to focus on circular demolition, attempting to reuse the larger amount of demolition waste from the decommissioning project or convert it into raw material so that it can be traded to accredited customers.

Wreckdock aims to dismantle and recycle 48 to 52 end-of-life vessels annually according to founder and CEO Erwin Jager, a Dutch entrepreneur who has lived in Dubai for many years and runs a hotel management business among other investments.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 10, 2023
1 1,554 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button