Dutch police arrest activists after protest at Shell refinery in Rotterdam

Twenty-one Greenpeace activists have been arrested by the Rotterdam police in the Netherlands while protesting at the entrance to Shell’s Pernis refinery in Rotterdam port. The protestors were calling for a new law to ban fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship in the EU.

The Greenpeace ship Beluga II was boarded and seized by the police and the captain and first mate were detained. Meanwhile, activists in kayaks and inflatables that were part of the blockade were removed. Before being detained, the activists unfurled banners reading “Fossil Free Revolution” and “Ban fossil fuel ads”.

“We will continue to put pressure on the oil industry, to expose their responsibility for the climate catastrophe and to challenge the disinformation that they use to stay afloat and delay climate action,” said Faiza Oulahsen Greenpeace Netherlands’ head of Climate & Energy campaign.

More than 80 Greenpeace activists used fossil fuel ads from all over Europe yesterday to block the entrance to Shell’s oil refinery in Rotterdam. Over 20 organisations plan to collect 1m of verified signatures from EU citizens in a year, to put a law banning ads for fossil fuels before the EU Commission. The draft law would ban advertisements for fossil fuels, for vehicles that use them, and block oil companies from sponsorships.