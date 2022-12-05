Dutch wind farm foundation to be removed after bulker collision damage

A joint venture between Vattenfall, BASF and Allianz has invited contractors to place their bids for the removal of the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind turbine foundation, which was damaged by a bulk carrier earlier this year.

After drifting abandoned in the storm-ravaged North Sea, the 37,200 dwt Julietta D caused “significant damage” to one of the monopile foundations in January.

The Maltese-flagged ship also collided with a product tanker, Pechora Star, off the Dutch coast near Ijmuiden port, and a jacket foundation of the Hollandse Kust Zuid transformer platform.

According to the jv, the tender includes the removal of the damaged foundation, as well as the secondary steel and the monopile itself. Vattenfall will manage the tendering process, with removal scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023.

The 140-turbine Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm is expected to have a total capacity of 1.5 GW, equalling the consumption of around 1,5m Dutch households. It is the world’s first offshore wind project to be built without subsidy and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.