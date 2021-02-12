AmericasDry Cargo

Eagle Bulk continues buying spree with three more supramaxes

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 12, 2021
US-based dry bulk owner Eagle Bulk has taken its fleet over the 50 mark with the acquisition of three supramaxes.

Eagle Bulk has paid $21.15m in cash plus 329,583 common shares for three 2011-built (Yangzhou Dayang) supramxes, which is will rename Montauk Eagle, Newport Eagle and Sankaty Eagle.

The vessels are set to be delivered between March and May, taking the Eagle Bulk fleet to 52 ships in total. The company has recently acquired five ultramaxes from Eneti, formerly Scorpio Bulkers.

Eagle Bulk did not reveal the seller of these latest ships, however data from VesselsValue points to Alterna Capital’s only three supramaxes Cooper, Texas and Wilton.

