Earthquake rattles Turkish ports

A number of ports are still out of action in Türkiye more than 24 hours after the southeast of the nation was rocked by a massive earthquake which has killed more than 4,300 people.

Iskenderun, a major port on the Mediterranean, suffered structural damage, as well as a severe blaze as containers caught fire yesterday. Aerial images show box stacks collapsed across the port, and a blaze in the middle of a container yard, which spread fast.

“The port has unfortunately been subject to severe structural damage, leading to a complete stop of all operations until further notice. Roads have also been heavily affected, and at this time vendors are not moving any trucks in and around the area,” an update from Danish carrier Maersk stated.

Elsewhere, pipeline oil flows through the Turkish port of Ceyhan were temporarily suspended as inspections get underway to check the state of the pipelines. Operations at Mersin International Port have also been suspended while inspections take place.