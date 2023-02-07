EuropePorts and Logistics

Earthquake rattles Turkish ports

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 7, 2023
0 562 1 minute read

A number of ports are still out of action in Türkiye more than 24 hours after the southeast of the nation was rocked by a massive earthquake which has killed more than 4,300 people.

Iskenderun, a major port on the Mediterranean, suffered structural damage, as well as a severe blaze as containers caught fire yesterday. Aerial images show box stacks collapsed across the port, and a blaze in the middle of a container yard, which spread fast.

“The port has unfortunately been subject to severe structural damage, leading to a complete stop of all operations until further notice. Roads have also been heavily affected, and at this time vendors are not moving any trucks in and around the area,” an update from Danish carrier Maersk stated.

Elsewhere, pipeline oil flows through the Turkish port of Ceyhan were temporarily suspended as inspections get underway to check the state of the pipelines. Operations at Mersin International Port have also been suspended while inspections take place.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 7, 2023
0 562 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button