ECSA appoints Sotiris Raptis as secretary-general

After a seven-month hunt for a new head, Sotiris Raptis has been appointed to lead the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) as its new secretary-general.

Raptis, 41, has extensive EU political and policy experience, having worked for different organisations in Brussels over the last 14 years. After joining ECSA as director of environment and safety in 2020, he took on the role of acting secretary-general following the departure of Martin Dorsman last October.

“The European shipping industry is facing unprecedented challenges as we work towards our shared goal of decarbonisation. Achieving strong and effective regulation at EU level is key. At the same time, the pandemic and the Ukrainian war have shown us the need to adapt and become a more resilient and competitive industry. Sotiris combines great expertise, strong ambition, and a committed team, to navigate European shipping through these challenges” said ECSA’s president, Philippos Philis.

“A number of new EU climate policies will be introduced in the next two years and this marks a make or break moment for the sector. It is essential that the proposals, the ambition and the concerns of the sector are taken into account by the EU institutions. Being an open, constructive and evidence-based partner is a top priority for ECSA”, said Raptis, whose past career includes stints with the European Parliament and the NGO Transport & Environment.