EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Edda Wind scores bumper SOV extension with Ørsted

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 14, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Jackson Drury / Edda Wind

Norwegian offshore wind service company Edda Wind has secured an improved charter extension deal with Danish utility Ørsted for the service operation vessel (SOV) Edda Passat.

The 2018-built vessel has operated for Ørsted at Race Bank offshore wind farm since it was built in 2018.

The firm contract, which is expiring in March 2023 will be extended for an additional seven months at dayrates in excess of 25% over the current level.

Ørsted has as part of the agreement agreed to waive the remaining options they had on the vessel, leaving Edda Wind free to trade Edda Passat in “a very favourable market going forward”.

The Oslo-listed company backed by Wilhelmsen and Østensjø, as well as John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer, owns and operates two purpose-built offshore wind SOVs, operates one chartered frontrunner, and has seven dedicated offshore wind vessels under construction.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 14, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button