Eidesvik Offshore awarded OCV contract by DEME

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 29, 2020
Norwegian OSV operator Eidesvik Offshore has secured a contract with DEME Offshore for the deployment of the offshore construction vessel Viking Neptun.

The contract is schedule to commence in November and is for a fixed period of 84 days with options for extensions. 

“We are very pleased to see that Viking Neptun continues to be attractive in the offshore wind industry and we are looking forward to demonstrating our capabilities to DEME, which is a new client for Eidesvik,” said Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & president of Eidesvik.

This week, Eidesvik was also awarded a time charter contract by Wintershall Dea Norge for its PSV Viking Princess.

