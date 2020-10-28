Eidesvik Offshore awarded PSV charter by Wintershall Dea

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a time charter contract by Wintershall Dea Norge for 2012-built platform supply vessel Viking Princess .

The contract is scheduled to commence in December, and is for a period of 12 months with options to extend.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & president of Eidesvik Offshore, commented: “We are very pleased that our clients share our dedication to environmental friendly shipping solutions and look forward to provide our services to Wintershall Dea.”

Powered by LNG and battery, Viking Princess is currently on contract to ConocoPhillips in the Norwegian Sea.