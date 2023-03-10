Eidesvik Offshore scores another PSV deal with Wintershall Dea

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has secured more work for its platform supply fleet with Wintershall Dea.

The Oslo-listed shipowner has fixed its 2008-built PSV Viking Queen for one year, starting in the second quarter of 2023. Wintershall Dea has options available for further extensions.

The new deal comes hot on the heels of Wintershall Dea’s contract extension for its 2013-built supply ship Viking Princess, which the oil and gas producer opted to keep on hire until January 2024.

Eidesvik Offshore’s chief executive and president Gitte Gard Talmo highlighted Wintershall Dea’s “willingness to commit to solutions that are more environmentally friendly” as the Viking Queen is LNG dual fuel unit also equipped with a battery hybrid system and a shore power system.