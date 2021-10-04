AsiaEnvironmentGasShipyards

Eneos doubles LPG/ammonia carrier order at Kawasaki Heavy

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has landed another deal with compatriot Eneos Ocean Corporation for an 86,700 cu m liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (LAG) carrier powered by LPG.

The 230 m long vessel will be delivered from KHI’s Sakaide Works in 2023 and equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia at the same time.

Financial details have not been disclosed for the latest order, which represents Kawasaki Heavy’s tenth LPG-fuelled LPG carrier project and 73rd LPG carrier overall. Eneos ordered the same ship in September for an undisclosed sum.

The newbuild will meet the latest SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization and EEDI Phase 3 regulations. K Line also booked the LPG-powered LPG/LAG carrier at Kawasaki Heavy last month, set for delivery in 2023.

