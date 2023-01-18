Erik Thun returns to Ferus Smit for eight more newbuilds

Sweden’s Erik Thun has placed an order at the Dutch yard Scheepswerf Ferus Smit for eight new vessels.

The deal includes four next-generation Troll-Max multi-purpose dry cargo for operating in Trollhätte canal and on the lake Vänern in Sweden and four coastal tankers, ordered by Thun Tankers, adding to the two previously booked R-class units at the same shipyard.

No price has been revealed for the ships that will deliver from October 2024 and onwards.

Ferus Smit has built more than forty ships for Erik Thun.