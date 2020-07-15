EU antitrust investigation into Hyundai Heavy’s DSME merger put on hold again

EU antitrust regulators have put their investigation into Hyundai Heavy Industries’ $1.8bn merger with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) on hold for a third time.

The South Korean mega yard merger would give the combined entity a 21% global market share, putting it on a par with China Shipbuilding Group, the merged creation between state-backed CSSC and CSIC across the Yellow Sea.

No reason for the delay has been given. Previous delays in the investigation have cited the coronavirus.

In related news, the proposed tie-up between Japan Marine United and Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan’s two largest shipbuilders, is moving ahead with regulatory approval from Taiwan and Tokyo sealed this month.