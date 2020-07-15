AsiaEuropeRegulatoryShipyards

EU antitrust investigation into Hyundai Heavy’s DSME merger put on hold again

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 15, 2020
0 39 Less than a minute

EU antitrust regulators have put their investigation into Hyundai Heavy Industries’ $1.8bn merger with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) on hold for a third time. 

The South Korean mega yard merger would give the combined entity a 21% global market share, putting it on a par with China Shipbuilding Group, the merged creation between state-backed CSSC and CSIC across the Yellow Sea. 

No reason for the delay has been given. Previous delays in the investigation have cited the coronavirus.

In related news, the proposed tie-up between Japan Marine United and Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan’s two largest shipbuilders, is moving ahead with regulatory approval from Taiwan and Tokyo sealed this month. 

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close