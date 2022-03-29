Everyone’s a winner in container shipping

The container market bonanza continues unabated. OOCL is the latest to declare record 2021 profits, in its case $7.1bn in 2021 compared to $903m in 2020. 70% of profits will be paid as dividends to shareholders. The top liner companies made more than $100bn in profit in 2021 assuming that MSC’s performance tracks that of Maersk and CMA CGM.

Evergreen is the latest liner company to act in the time honoured way by ordering more newbuildings, in this case three 24,000 teu monsters at Hudong Zho...