FedEx charters three ships for alternative transpac service

The Port of Hueneme, the fourth-largest container port on the US West Coast, recently secured new business with FedEx Logistics. FedEx has chartered three vessels, the first, a supramax bulk carrier, the Genco Pyrenees , is due to arrive in California from China on January 30. The vessel is carrying 184 53 ft containers filled with electronics, automotive materials, clothing, and general department-store merchandise. The second ship is expected to leave China at the end of January, and the third ship a month later, said FedEx spokesperson Christina Meek.

FedEx approached the Port of Hueneme to avoid the ongoing congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

A joint use agreement with Naval Base Ventura County will enable the Port of Hueneme to unload the FedEx cargo at a wharf in the naval base, leaving port space open for regular operations to continue without disruption.

“Working together through our standing joint use agreement, we’ve enabled a few creative solutions for a complex challenge that will help alleviate some of the supply chain congestion,” said Capt. Robert “Bar” Kimnach III, commanding officer of the naval base.

Genco bulk carriers being repurposed to carry containers are becoming a common sight off the west coast of the US. The Genco Mayflower, formerly Navigare Beatus, is carrying Walmart branded 53 ft containers from Huizhou to Portland. The vessel has been loitering off the Oregon coast since January 9.