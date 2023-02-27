FESCO launches India service

FESCO, Russia’s top container name, is increasingly seeking routes to the country’s most important trading partners in the wake of many markets shutting shop to the warring country.

FESCO’s latest service offering departs Novorossiysk, and calls at Ambarli in Türkiye, and on to Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India.

FESCO’s Indian Line service will have a fortnight frequency and the average transit between Russia and India is expected to be approximately 25 days.

“FESCO continues to expand the geography of transportation and improve the efficiency of its container services, taking into account the transformation of international supply chains,” stated Andrey Severilov, FESCO’s chairman.

Trade between Russia and India has leapt by nearly 400% since the war in Ukraine started on February 24 last year.