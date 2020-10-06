FESCO president attacked as Vladivostok port strike takes ugly turn

A strike at Vladivostok port has turned violent. Senior management of FESCO, the main shareholder in the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, including president Arkady Korostelev, were attacked yesterday while attempting to negotiate with dockworkers.

FESCO has been trying to change management at the port, which local unions have opposed.

A notice in Russian on the FESCO site yesterday from Korostelev, who was appointed president last month, describes the how men dressed in dockers overalls attacked him and other FESCO management yesterday “inflicting beatings and injuries”.

Splash has been sent videos of the attack.

The strike at Russia’s largest Pacific port shows no sign of slowing today.