FGAS takes vintage bulker

Sales registers show Hong Kong-based handysize mammoth Pacific Basin has sold the 20-year-old, 31,900 dwt Pacific Logger . Splash understand that fast growing Hanoi-based FGAS is behind the purchase, paying close to $5m for the bulk carrier.

The sale is a bit of a rarity as Pacific Basin announced a few weeks ago that it was putting the brakes on S&P activity due to Covid-19.

The purchase brings FGAS’s handysize wing up to six ships according to VesselsValue. The online pricing portal shows that FGAS added three handies last year. Also in the FGAS fleet are 11 gas tankers.