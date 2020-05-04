FGAS takes vintage bulker

May 5th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Sales registers show Hong Kong-based handysize mammoth Pacific Basin has sold the 20-year-old, 31,900 dwt Pacific Logger. Splash understand that fast growing Hanoi-based FGAS is behind the purchase, paying close to $5m for the bulk carrier.

The sale is a bit of a rarity as Pacific Basin announced a few weeks ago that it was putting the brakes on S&P activity due to Covid-19.

The purchase brings FGAS’s handysize wing up to six ships according to VesselsValue. The online pricing portal shows that FGAS added three handies last year. Also in the FGAS fleet are 11 gas tankers.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

