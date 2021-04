A fifth body was recovered from the crew of the Seacor Power liftboat in the Gulf of Mexico last night. Search and rescue operations continue for the eight crewmembers still missing.

The Seacor Power capsized with 19 crewmembers aboard on Tuesday afternoon after it was hit by a sudden squall packing tropical storm-force winds. Six crewmembers were rescued the same day and an enormous search and rescue operation has been underway ever since.