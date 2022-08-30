Splash Extra

Finally time to get excited about tankers?

A stunning August has owners hopeful of a belting Q4.

Photo of Splash SplashAugust 31, 2022
0 8 3 minutes read

Our strategy was right, but reality was wrong, said tanker executives about 2021. This year, reality has caught up and the long-expected upturn has finally arrived with a mid-year rally that has set equity analysts’ pulses racing.

Oil prices have moved between $92 and $104 in August, giving traders a few dollars here and there to play with. Inventories of crude and products have risen in Singapore as Asian refiners increase throughput. Products inventories in ARA particularly are growing a...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashAugust 31, 2022
0 8 3 minutes read
Back to top button