Finally time to get excited about tankers?

Our strategy was right, but reality was wrong, said tanker executives about 2021. This year, reality has caught up and the long-expected upturn has finally arrived with a mid-year rally that has set equity analysts’ pulses racing.

Oil prices have moved between $92 and $104 in August, giving traders a few dollars here and there to play with. Inventories of crude and products have risen in Singapore as Asian refiners increase throughput. Products inventories in ARA particularly are growing a...