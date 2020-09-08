AsiaEuropeOperationsTankers

Fire reignites on laden VLCC off Sri Lanka

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 8, 2020
1 430 Less than a minute
Sri Lanka Air Force

Sri Lankan authorities have spent the last 20 hours fighting to contain a reignited fire on the laden Panamanian-flagged VLCC New Diamond.

The blaze, which had initially thought to have been brought under control on Sunday after more than three days, started again on the starboard side near the funnel on Monday evening.

The Sri Lanka Navy said the fire was reignited due to high winds fanning the red hot ship.

Ships, aircraft, and tugboats belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard have been working all day to douse the ship.

India today sent fresh supplies of firefighting chemicals to help battle the fire on the the 20-year-old New Shipping tanker.

The ship is carrying 270,000 tonnes of Kuwaiti crude, initially intended for Indian Oil Corp’s refinery in Paradip.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close