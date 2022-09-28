Five countries sign up to new Clean Energy Marine Hubs Initiative

Panama, Norway, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay are the first five signatories to the brand new Clean Energy Marine Hubs Initiative.

Launched at the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) in Pittsburgh last week, the initiative has seen the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and the Clean Energy Maritime Taskforce partner up to work with governments to increase supply of zero-carbon fuels.

Five nations has thus far signed up to the new public-private platform. The initial concept for creating green marine hubs was announced earlier this year as a forum to enable policy makers and industry stakeholders to quickly unlock clean energy deployment. This announcement represents the next step in the development of an initiative that will help unlock the potential for global adoption of zero emission fuels.

Key objectives of the initiative include facilitating information and knowledge exchange on policies, programmes, and decarbonisation projects to de-risk investment and accelerate the commercial deployment of alternative fuels and technologies across countries.

Patrick Verhoeven, managing director of the IAPH, said: “Resolving the energy transition challenge for shipping and the wider world requires broad-looking, multi-sector solutions. Ports have a vital role to play, not only as bunker infrastructure providers but as new energy hubs in order for the economics around zero emissions fuels to work. Securing the backing of national governments will help kickstart collaboration between energy producers and the entire maritime value chain in getting those first hubs established.”