AsiaOffshoreRenewables

Floatel International scores first offshore wind contract

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Floatel International

Offshore accommodation provider Floatel International has been awarded its first offshore wind farm contract. 

The company will support Denmark’s Ørsted in constructing its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms, located some 35-60 km offshore Taiwan.

The vessel Floatel Triumph will be providing construction support services, including accommodation and related services such as catering.

The semisub has also been chosen by Shell to support the scheduled turnaround of the Malampaya shallow water platform located in the West Philippine Sea, Philippines.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 27, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button