Floatel International scores first offshore wind contract

Offshore accommodation provider Floatel International has been awarded its first offshore wind farm contract.

The company will support Denmark’s Ørsted in constructing its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms, located some 35-60 km offshore Taiwan.

The vessel Floatel Triumph will be providing construction support services, including accommodation and related services such as catering.

The semisub has also been chosen by Shell to support the scheduled turnaround of the Malampaya shallow water platform located in the West Philippine Sea, Philippines.