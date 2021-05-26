Floatel International secures Shell contract in the Philippines

Offshore accommodation provider Floatel International has been awarded a contract by Shell for semisub vessel Floatel Triumph in the Philippines.

The contract will see the vessel providing accommodation and catering services for the additional offshore crew that will be supporting the scheduled turnaround of the Malampaya shallow water platform located in the West Philippine Sea, Philippines.

The three-month charter will commence on September 1 this year.

Floatel International owns and operates five semi-submersible accommodation vessels.