AsiaEuropeOffshore

Floatel International secures Shell contract in the Philippines

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 26, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Floatel International

Offshore accommodation provider Floatel International has been awarded a contract by Shell for semisub vessel Floatel Triumph in the Philippines.

The contract will see the vessel providing accommodation and catering services for the additional offshore crew that will be supporting the scheduled turnaround of the Malampaya shallow water platform located in the West Philippine Sea, Philippines.

The three-month charter will commence on September 1 this year.

Floatel International owns and operates five semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 26, 2021
0 1 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button