Frontline offloads VLCC to Yinson

While all eyes have been on Frontline’s merger saga with Euronav, John Frederiksen’s has been doing what he does best, buying and selling ships, and making fortunes in S&P.

Sources tell Splash that the 321,000 dwt Front Eminence , built in 2009, has been sold to Yinson and is now called Eminence. The Daewoo-built tanker is estimated to be worth some $65m according to pricing portal VesselsValue. Frontline has toyed with the ship since it added it 13 years ago for less than it fetched today. The ship was bought together with a sistership for $109m from Gulf Marine.

Frontline has been the top listed tanker performer this year with its shares leading all shipping stocks with gains of 41%.