ContainersMiddle East

Global Feeder Shipping acquires boxship from Bernhard Schulte

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 2, 2021
0 48 Less than a minute
Global Feeder Shipping

Dubai-based feeder boxship operator Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) has added further its fleet with the acquisition of 2006-built 2,741 teu boxship Selenite from German owner Bernhard Schulte.

The vessel, which has been renamed GFS Pearl, has secured a charter contract with Cosco and will be trading within the Far East region for the next year. According to VesselsValue, the vessel was sold for $11.25m.

GFS has acquired a total of six boxships since August last year. The company took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018, and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 2, 2021
0 48 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button