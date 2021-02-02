Global Feeder Shipping acquires boxship from Bernhard Schulte

Dubai-based feeder boxship operator Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) has added further its fleet with the acquisition of 2006-built 2,741 teu boxship Selenite from German owner Bernhard Schulte.

The vessel, which has been renamed GFS Pearl, has secured a charter contract with Cosco and will be trading within the Far East region for the next year. According to VesselsValue, the vessel was sold for $11.25m.

GFS has acquired a total of six boxships since August last year. The company took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018, and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.