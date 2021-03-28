Global Feeder Shipping adds another boxship

Dubai-based feeder boxship operator Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) has added to its fleet with the acquisition of 2007-built 3,450 teu boxship Uni Florida from Hong Kong-headquartered Japanese owner Uni Asia.

The vessel, which has been renamed GFS Perfect, was sold for $10m late last year according to VesselsValue. A stunning rise in secondhand boxship prices has seen the online pricing portal now value it at around $17.61m.

The ship was delivered to GFS last week, and will initially be used within the Arabian Gulf.

GFS has been on a buying spree of late, having acquired seven boxships since August last year. The company took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018, and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.