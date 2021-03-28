ContainersMiddle East

Global Feeder Shipping adds another boxship

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 29, 2021
Global Feeder Shipping

Dubai-based feeder boxship operator Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) has added to its fleet with the acquisition of 2007-built 3,450 teu boxship Uni Florida from Hong Kong-headquartered Japanese owner Uni Asia.

The vessel, which has been renamed GFS Perfect, was sold for $10m late last year according to VesselsValue. A stunning rise in secondhand boxship prices has seen the online pricing portal now value it at around $17.61m.

The ship was delivered to GFS last week, and will initially be used within the Arabian Gulf.

GFS has been on a buying spree of late, having acquired seven boxships since August last year. The company took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018, and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

