Golden Energy Offshore PSV awarded more work with Repsol

Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has secured a contract extension from Repsol Norge for the 2005-built platform supply vessel Energy Swan .

The contract is in direct continuation of the current charter, which started in 2021 for a firm period of one year.

The extension will see the vessel remain on charter with Repsol for an additional six months until May 2023.

GEOS said the charter rate reflects the current market conditions, and the operator has options for up to six more months, according to the initial agreement.