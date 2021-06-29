Goldwin exits dry bulk

One of Hong Kong’s most speculative owners, Goldwin, has sold its last bulker, the eight-year-old, 64,000 dwt Amber Champion . The sale comes years after Goldwin first started testing the market.

Brokers report that the ballast water treatment system-fitted ultramax fetched $20.2m. Clarksons noted in its most recent weekly report that the price was a clear representation of the firming market, comparing the sale with the sale of a one year older same sized bulker that fetched $17.4m at the beginning of May.

Goldwin’s last sale was completed in March, selling the nine-year-old 53,000 dwt Amber Beverly for $11.6m to Ningbo Zrich Shipping. Both ships were built at Chengxi Shipyard in China.

Goldwin entered the bulker segment at the same yard in 2006, according to data from VesselsValue.