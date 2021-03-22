Dry CargoGreater China
Goldwin finds buyer for its penultimate bulker
Numerous brokers report that one of Hong Kong’s most speculative owners, Goldwin, has approved the price for half of its bulker arm, selling the nine-year-old, 53,000 dwt Amber Beverly for $11m. Goldwin, who has spent years testing the market, has apparently finally let go. The same ship was reported sold for half a million more in an en bloc deal in the summer of 2018. Goldwin will be left with one more bulker, Amber Champion, built in 2013, a 63,000 dwt ultramax also from Chengxi Shipyard.
The last time Goldwin made headlines was in August when it exited the tanker segment, sealing a sale and leaseback deal with CSSC Shipping for two 55,600 dwt product tankers, GW Dolphin and GW Fortune.