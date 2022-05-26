EuropeMiddle EastTankers

Greece to send apprehended Iranian oil to the US

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 26, 2022
Diplomatic relations between Greece and Iran have stumbled after a complex sanctions-related shipping case unfolded in waters to the east of Athens.

Greek police said yesterday they will dispatch Iranian oil from a seized Russian-flagged tanker to the United States at the request of the US judiciary. In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the chief of Greece’s diplomatic mission for talks on Wednesday, claiming the decision amounted to “international robbery”.

The case surrounds the Pegas, an Iranian-flagged tanker crewed by Russians, renamed Lana, bound for Turkey, which was apprehended at Greece’s Karystos anchorage last month, found to be carrying 115,000 tons of Iranian oil.

US sanctions in place against Iran for the past five years are widely tipped to be eased in the coming months to help western markets come to terms with the loss of Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

