Greek shipping minister in intensive care with coronavirus

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 2, 2020
Greece’s shipping and island policy minister has been moved into an intensive care unit (ICU) as effects from the coronavirus worsen.

Ioannis Plakiotakis was admitted to a hospital in Athens on Saturday and was moved into an ICU yesterday after the minister’s oxygen levels became low.

Plakiotakis was appointed shipping minister in July 2019.

Greece has been under a strict lockdown since November 7 as it fights a second wave of coronavirus with health officials suggesting yesterday the measures are unlikely to be lifted until much nearer to Christmas.

