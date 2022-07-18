Green Energy Group sells vessel out of offshore sector 

Green Energy Group, formerly Seabird Exploration, has struck a deal with an unnamed buyer to sell its 2008-built Petrel Explorer for an undisclosed sum.

The Oslo-listed company said the sale is expected to complete in about four weeks and will see the vessel, which last year provided accommodation services for wind farm maintenance, leave the offshore industry.

Green Energy Group has been looking to sell the vessel since January, following interest from several buyers. The company is also in talks to sell its seismic operations. Seabird Exploration, a subsidiary of the group, will have three ships in its fleet after the sale is concluded.

“The sale of the non-strategic Petrel Explorer further strengthens the company`s balance sheet and liquidity, enabling us to deliver on our asset-light strategy while aiming to consolidate the seismic markets we are involved in,” commented Ståle Rodahl, executive chairman of Green Energy Group.