Norway welcomes new green ship recycling destination

Norwegian green ship recycling special list Green Yard Group has entered into an agreement with financially troubled shipbuilder Kleven Verft on a solution to takeover the shipyard.

Kleven Verft filed for bankruptcy last week after a refinancing plan fell through.

Green Yard Group plans to add ship recycling operations to the shipyard’s existing shipbuilding operations.

The move comes at a time where shipowners looking for Hong Kong-compliant yards to recycle their ships in Turkey and South Asia are struggling to find available slots.