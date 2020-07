Less than a minute

13 Less than a minute

Norwegian shipbuilder Kleven Verft has filed for bankruptcy after a refinancing plan fell through.

The offshore vessel specialist had latterly moved into the cruise business. It is owned by Croatia’s DIV Group, which also controls another European yard, Brodosplit.

Subsidiaries Kleven Maritime Contracting and Kleven Maritime Technology are also included in the bankruptcy filing.

The Kleven shipbuilding brand dates back to the 1930s.