Grimaldi adds to ammonia-ready car carrier orderbook in China

Italian shipowner Grimaldi Group has signed an order for the construction of up to seven ammonia-ready pure car and truck carriers in China, worth around $630m.

The Naples-based company has booked five firm 9,000 ceu units at CSSC-affiliated Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading Company, with an option for two additional ships.

The first five 200-m-long newbuilds, designed to carry electric vehicles, will deliver between 2025 and 2026 and be deployed on voyages between Europe, North Africa, and the Near and Far East.

The deal follows an order for five firm, ammonia-ready, 9,000 ceu ships at China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu shipyard, with an option attached for five more units worth a total of $1bn.