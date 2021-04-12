Hamburg Commercial Bank makes play for Asian shipping business

Philip Clausius-led Transport Capital has formed a new partnership with German lender Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB). Transport Capital will exclusively originate new senior secured ship lending opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region for HCOB. The target clients will be small and medium size shipping companies, as well as lessors and financial sponsors in the region. As part of the agency agreement, Transport Capital will also support with initial deal screening, credit assessment and transaction structuring.

Clausius, the managing partner of Transport Capital and former CEO of Singapore’s FSL Trust Management, commented: “With the retreat of many European lenders from Asia recently, this commitment by HCOB is a powerful statement to the Asian shipowning community that they are open for business.”

Jan-Philipp Rohr, global head of shipping at HCOB, said: “HCOB has a long history of lending to Asian shipowners. HCOB is very active in ship finance and we recognise that Asia-Pacific is a key target region for our global ship finance mandate.”

Established in 2013, Transport Capital is an investment management and financial advisory firm specialised in the maritime and aviation industries.