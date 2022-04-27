Hapag-Lloyd becomes first liner to equip all its containers with tracking devices

Hapag-Lloyd will equip its entire container fleet with real-time tracking devices. After successfully introducing real-time monitoring for its reefer container fleet in 2019 with the IoT product Hapag-Lloyd LIVE, the company will start to install newly developed devices to all standard containers of its 3m teu fleet, a massive advance in supply chain visibility for liner shipping. The equipment upgrade is expected to be completed next year.

“Going forward, we will be able to provide all our customers with real-time track and trace data, giving them full visibility of any container movement worldwide. We will be able to detect delays earlier, inform impacted customers automatically and initiate counteractions at an early stage. We firmly believe that our real-time tracking approach will not only be beneficial for our customers but be a game changer for the entire container shipping industry,” said Maximilian Rothkopf, COO of Hapag-Lloyd. It is our vision to build the world’s smartest container fleet



The devices will be able to transmit data on a real-time basis from each container and by this make the supply chain more transparent and efficient. They can supply location data based on GPS, measure temperature and monitor any sudden shocks to the container. In future, additional sensors could be added through Bluetooth. To ensure safety for crews, cargo, and vessels the devices are designed and certified to the ATEX Zone 2 explosion proof standard.

Hapag-Lloyd’s container fleet will be equipped with devices from Germany’s Nexxiot as well as from ORBCOMM.

