Harland & Wolff chairman Clive Richardson steps down

UK infrastructure investment company Harland & Wolff Group, formerly InfraStrata, has initiated a search for a new chairman after the company announced that Clive Richardson was stepping down from the role and would leave at the end of his notice period in mid-December.

In a statement, the company said it was involved in several large, complex bids and negotiations for multiple projects and that Richardson, who is already committed to other activities, has decided to step down due to “the volume of work and related time investment required of the management team and of the broader board of directors over a prolonged period to bring these contracts to fruition.”

Malcolm Groat, currently chair of the audit committee, has been named as interim chairman, while Harland & Wolff seeks Richardson’s successor. Richardson joined the board of InfraStrata in January 2020. He was most recently CEO of V. Group, one of the world’s largest shipmanagers.

Earlier this month, Infrastrata changed its name to Harland & Wolff Group Holding. It acquired Harland & Wolff Shipyard in Belfast in December 2019. The company further developed the Harland & Wolff business by acquiring the Appledore shipyard last year and adding the assets of Burntisland Fabrication at Arnish and Methil this year. Methil facilities in Scotland will fabricate jacket foundations for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind project in the UK.