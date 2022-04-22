Harren & Partner adds second jackup installation vessel to fleet

German shipping and logistics group Harren & Partner has boosted its offshore fleet to four with the acquisition of the 2010-built jackup installation vessel Thor for an undisclosed sum.

The Madeiran-flagged vessel will join the 2010-built jackup vessel Wind Lift I, which the company added last year. Thor was part of Belgium-based marine contractor DEME’s fleet for more than a decade, largely deployed for the installation and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Together with its partners, OWS Offshore Wind Solutions and Wind Multiplikator (co-investor), also part of the ARGE N1 joint venture, Harren & Partner will deploy the vessel for major component exchange services at the Nordsee One wind farm in the German part of the North Sea. It will also support other wind farms later in the year, the company said.

“Wind energy has been a cornerstone of our business in recent years, and we are determined to further expand and strengthen our contribution to the ongoing energy transition. By providing maintenance and installation services, we bring a comprehensive range of services to the renewable energy market while meeting the highest standards and expectations of these clients,” commented Martin Harren, CEO of the Harren & Partner group.

The Bremen-based firm has a diverse fleet of 82 ships comprising heavy lift carriers, bulkers, tankers, dock ships, container vessels, tugs, barges and offshore vessels. Its group of companies includes SAL Heavy Lift, Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, SAL Engineering, Intermarine, Combi Lift, Harren Tankers and Harren Bulkers.