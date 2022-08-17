Havfram finance chief promoted to CEO

Norwegian subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram has appointed its finance chief, Ingrid Due-Gundersen, as the company’s new CEO to further strengthen the financial focus and move the company’s transition forward.

Due-Gundersen has been CFO at Havfram since the spring of 2020, joining from the Leif Höegh & Co group where she worked in various positions, including head of finance, before she took over as CFO in December 2017.

In the 12 years since its establishment, the company formerly known as Ocean Installer, entered the industrial energy transition in 2020 by establishing offshore wind units within both installation and development, in addition to the existing subsea installation business.

Havfram said that going forward it would be even more financially focused, partly through strengthening the balance sheet by attracting new investment capital and, in addition, building the three subsidiaries into stronger stand-alone entities.

Kevin Murphy will remain head of the subsea installation division, while Even Larsen and Emilie Reeve will continue to develop the offshore wind divisions into more independent businesses. Meanwhile, the intent is that Odd Strømsnes, former CEO, will continue the industrial cooperation with Havfram’s owner, HitecVision.

Newly-appointed chair of the board, Arne Sigve Nylund, stated: “Through these strategic and organisational changes, Havfram is ready to grasp the opportunities we see in the next development phase for the company under Ingrid’s leadership. I will also take the opportunity to thank Odd for the solid leadership in completing the transition phase starting in 2020, which has significantly increased the value of Havfram.”