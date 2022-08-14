Havfram appoints new chairman

Norwegian subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, has appointed Arne Sigve Nylund as its new chairman.

Nylund is taking over from Nina El-Imad with effect from August 15, 2022, following the company’s strategy adjustments to bolster the industrial identity of its wind installation, offshore wind development and subsea installation business units.

El-Imad, a chartered accountant and senior finance professional with over 20 years of experience in the international oil and gas sector, including 10 years with Subsea 7 as vice president and group financial controller, will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Nylund spent the major part of his career with Norwegian energy giant Equinor holding various management positions in the energy value chain. Most recently he was executive vice president for technology, projects and drilling. He was also executive vice president of development and production Norway (DPN) from January 2014.

“It’s with great excitement I take on the role as chairperson of the board. Going forward I see great opportunities for Havfram which I’m certain we will capture and develop together,” said Nylund.

The Stavanger-based Hvafram is majority-owned by private equity investor HitecVision.