Havfram Wind lines up Norfolk WTIV contract

Norway’s Havfram Wind has been appointed as the preferred wind turbine installation supplier for Vattenfall’s Norfolk projects in the UK.

The agreement covers transport and installation works over a period of three years, utilising one of the company’s wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) under construction at CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind, said: “Our collaboration with Vattenfall is of great importance for us as an ambitious and fast-growing offshore wind construction company. Vattenfall is one of the largest players in the industry and already provides millions of European households with clean renewable energy. The Norfolk Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard projects are of particular interest, because of their multi-GW size and their important contribution to the UK renewable energy market, the largest in Europe.”

The Norfolk work will start in the spring of 2027. Earlier this month, Havfram Wind also won a contract from Denmark’s Ørsted to install turbines at Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK, with the project set to start in autumn 2026.