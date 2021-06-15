AsiaContainersOperationsTech

HMM confirms cyber attack

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 15, 2021
HMM

South Korea’s HMM has become another shipowner to suffer a cyber attack. The company confirmed today that it had detected an unidentified security breach, which led to limited access to the e-mail outlook system in certain areas.

Most of the confirmed damage has been restored and no information or data leakage was found, HMM said in a statement.

Except for America and Europe, the company’s e-mail servers continue to be impacted, but according to HMM, it is gradually resuming, with IT experts continuing the investigation to prevent further security incidents.

HMM said that its other system networks and functions are fully operational, including booking and documentation functionality.

CMA CGM, Maersk, MSC and Cosco have all suffered hacks in recent years.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

