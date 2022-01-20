Höegh Autoliners details car carrier fleet expansion plans

Norway’s Höegh Autoliners has confirmed a deal with China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) for four fixed and eight optional multi-fuel and zero-carbon ready car carriers, following a letter of intent for the construction of a series of ships in October last year.

Under the contract, the first two Aurora class vessels, designed for 9,100 ceu each, will be delivered from CMHI’s yard in Jiangsu in the second half of 2024, followed by a second pair in the first half of 2025.

No price has been revealed for this order, which will, according to Höegh Autoliners, deliver the first and largest vessels in the pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) segment able to operate on zero-carbon ammonia. The Aurora class will also have DNV’s methanol ready notation.

Höegh Autoliners has reduced its carbon footprint by 37% across its fleet since 2008 and aims to reach a net zero emissions target by 2040. The Oslo-based company operates around 40 roro vessels and expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $210m for the full year 2021.