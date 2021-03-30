Splash Extra

Hold the front page – shipping is important

Closure of the Suez Canal will lead to temporary trade disruption, but our special correspondent hopes it will bring a wider appreciation for this largely unseen industry

Splash SplashMarch 31, 2021
0 0 2 minutes read

Shipping was back on the front pages in spectacular fashion last week. For once, it was not the usual case of the industry being painted as evil polluters and mercifully there were no injuries, but pictures of the Suez Canal blocked and the satellite images of the rapidly building queue of ships waiting for the waterway to reopen, put the industry firmly in the public eye. 

Media speculation that this will lead to shortages of fuel, food and other essentials are probably wide of the m...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Splash SplashMarch 31, 2021
0 0 2 minutes read
Back to top button