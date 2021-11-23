How EEXI and CII will impact the S&P market

Decarbonisation programmes set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), shipping’s regulatory body, will be one of the most difficult tasks for the industry in the coming years. This starts with the implementation of the EEXI, and CII criteria, all of which aim to reduce carbon intensity and will impact prices of the existing fleet. The first phase begins in January 2023.

Specifically, beginning in 2023, essentially all current ships must fulfill a specific CO2 emission limit per ca...