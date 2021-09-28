Identifying the roots of this cape rally

Heading into the peak season, with capesize freight rates becoming ever more volatile, being at the right place for the right fixture is crucial. Spot rates out of Western Australia are the driver this time, breaking the $20 a tonne glass ceiling, up from $12.5 a tonne a fortnight earlier.

At the same time, the more relevant bellwether for the entire market seems to be facing some obstacles, not enjoying the same upside from Chinese port congestion apparently as the capes.

