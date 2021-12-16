IMO’s Annual Efficiency Ratio comes in for heavy criticism

Fierce criticism has been heaped on the International Maritime Organization-approved Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER), the key measure to define how ships fare when the Carbon Efficiency Indicator (CII) starts in just over a year time.

Ships will have energy ratings from A to E, not dissimilar to household appliances, come January 1 2023.The CII is an operational requirement applicable to ships above 5,000 gt and measures the operational carbon intensity of a vessel. This translates to the carb...