Indonesia has banned coal exports for the month of January over concerns about local power blackouts amid tight supplies.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest exporter of thermal coal, exporting around 400m tonnes in 2020.

The Indonesian Coal Mining Association (ICMA) called on the government to revoke the ban, saying in a statement it was “taken hastily without being discussed with business players”.

Many ships bound for Indonesia have been left in limbo by the swift export ban.